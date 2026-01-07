Skull, bones found at house in Thane; probe on

Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) A human-like skull and skeletal remains have been found at an abandoned house in Maharashtra's Thane district, prompting police to launch an investigation, officials said.

A person spotted the skeletal remains at the house located in a chawl (row tenement) at Mhatre Nagar in the Sonarpada area of Dombivli on January 3 and alerted the police, an official from Manpada police station said on Tuesday.

The police then reached the spot and recovered a human-like skull, bones, some clothes, sandals, bracelets, a wire hair ring, hair samples and blood-stained soil from the premises, he said.

Following a directive from a medical officer at a local hospital, the remains were sent to the government-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai for a detailed forensic examination, the official said.

The Manpada police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting a probe into it, he added. PTI COR GK