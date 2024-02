Palghar, Feb 5 (PTI) Human remains were found near Reti Bunder area in Naigaon East in Palghar, after which police began a probe, an official said on Monday.

A passerby alerted police about the skull and bones on Sunday, Naigaon police station senior inspector Ramesh Dhaygude said.

"We have sent the human remains for forensic examination. We registered an accidental death case and have started a probe," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM