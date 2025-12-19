Sky is no longer the limit: CJI Surya Kant on Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Friday praised Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who became the first Indian astronaut to travel to the International Space Station, and said his odyssey serves as an exemplification that the sky is no longer the limit.

Shukla was part of the Axiom-4 commercial mission to the International Space Station (ISS) from June 25 to July 15.

Speaking at NDTV Indian of the Year Awards 2025, CJI Kant said he was in "sheer awe" of the talents being honoured. The event celebrates people not defined by their victories alone, but by the questions they dared to ask and the frontiers they chose to cross, he said.

Recognising diverse talents affirms that every skill, every voice and every perspective has a place in the tradition, he said.

"Among us is Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who fundamentally shifted our comprehension and whose odyssey serves as an exemplification that the sky is no longer the limit, it is really a new frontier to be explored and mastered.

"Today, we gather to honour these remarkable individuals, and I am reminded of the profound ripple effect that recognition can have, especially on the hearts and minds of the young," the CJI said.

He said, "Sky is no longer the limit; it is merely a new frontier." CJI Kant said very few moments in life are as uplifting as tonight, when one gets to witness deserving individuals receive recognition for their talent.

"I must firstly commend NDTV for orchestrating an evening that has been, in every sense, exceptional. It is a rare achievement to unite such a constellation of brilliance under one roof," he added.

"I find myself in sheer awe at the illustrious talent being honoured here today. They include the visionary artists, elite athletes and brilliant scientists who have each pushed our nation toward greater heights and bolder horizons.

"When we watch someone extraordinarily step into the light of recognition, we are not merely applauding a single act of accomplishment, we are honouring years of unseen effort, countless challenges overcome, and the unique brilliance they bring to their craft," the CJI said.

He said each honour is a story of perseverance, resilience and the courage to believe in one's gifts.

CJI Kant presented the Director of the Year award to filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan for his film "Homebound". PTI PKS DIV DIV