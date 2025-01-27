Skymet predicts higher temperatures this week, rain on weekend

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) The prevailing weather conditions are likely to lead to warmer days in Delhi this week, private weather forecaster Skymet said on Monday.

Advertisment

Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to rise during the next few days due to clear skies, dry northwesterly winds, low humidity, and the absence of fog, it added.

Lower pollution has also contributed to a rise in temperatures, said Skymet vice-president Mahesh Palawat.

There is a chance of rain during the weekend that might cause a slight dip in temperatures, he said.

Advertisment

On Monday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius, 0.1 notch below normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature was 1.2 notches below normal at 7.2 degrees Celsius while humidity levels fluctuated between 66 and 87 per cent.

The IMD has predicted clear skies that will become partly cloudy by evening for Tuesday.

Advertisment

The predominant surface wind is expected from the northwest during the morning, with chances of mist.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 24 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'poor' category, with a 24-hour average reading of 268 at 4 pm.

Advertisment

According to the early warning system for Delhi, the AQI is likely to remain 'poor' on Tuesday before dipping to 'very poor' in the subsequent two days.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', 51 to 100 as 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 as 'moderate', 201 to 300 as 'poor', 301 to 400 as 'very poor', and 401 to 500 as 'severe'. PTI NSM SZM SZM