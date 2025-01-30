Slab collapses at JK Cement unit in Panna district; several labourers trapped

Panna, Jan 30 (PTI) The slab of an under-construction unit at a JK Cement factory in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district collapsed on Thursday trapping several labourers under the debris, police said.

The incident took place at the factory located near Amaanganj town around 12 noon and rescue operations were underway, said Panna Superintendent of Police Sai Krishna S Thota.

The top floor of the under-construction unit collapsed, and some injured persons have been taken to hospital, he said, adding that the number of injured or trapped labourers was yet to be ascertained.

A State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) team has reached the spot and more rescue teams were on the way, the official added.

State BJP chief and Khajuraho MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma, in whose constituency the factory is located, told reporters that he asked local officials to make all necessary arrangements for the rescue operation. PTI COR MAS KRK