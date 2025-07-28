Slab holding up Rajasthan govt school gate collapses, six-year-old killed

Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) A concrete slab holding up the main gate of a government school in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district collapsed on Monday, instantly killing a six-year-old who was leaving school at the time and injuring a teacher, police said.

The incident, three days after seven children were killed when a portion of a government school building collapsed in Jhalawar, took place in a school in Ramgarh area.

"One child has died in the incident," Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare told PTI.

The child was identified as Arbaz Khan. The teacher, Ashok Kumar Soni, has been admitted to the district hospital.

Shocked and furious at what had happened, Arbaz's family members and relatives sat a dharna outside the school with his body.

"Talks with the family members are going on," the official said.

The slab gave way when the school was getting over.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma should take immediate steps so that no other child loses his life in such incidents, said former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, pointing out that it is the rainy season.

"The death of an innocent student due to the collapse of the school gate in Jaisalmer is very sad. After the Jhalawar tragedy, the death of a student in this manner should be a matter of concern for the state government," he said in a post on X. PTI SDA MIN MIN