Slab of flat caves in during repairs, nobody injured; residents shifted

Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) Some portion of a slab of a flat located on the second floor in a residential building collapsed during repair works in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday, in which nobody was injured, officials said.

Following the incident that occurred around 12.50 pm, the 40-year-old four-storey building - Tiwari Sadan in Wagle Estate area of Thane west - was immediately vacated, they said.

Chief of the Thane Disaster Management Cell, Yasin Tadvi, said, "Part of a slab of a flat on the second floor collapsed while repair work was underway. No one was injured." The building was categorised as a C2B structure requiring evacuation and structural repairs, he said.

Officials of the civic administration's ward committee and the Public Works Department (PWD) reached the site immediately on being alerted, he said.

"The entire building was vacated and the premises were barricaded. We have made temporary accommodation arrangements for all 17 affected residents in a Thane Municipal Corporation-run school," he said.