Slab of under-construction bridge on Rajkot Ring Road pulled down after it tilts

Rajkot (Gujarat), Dec 23 (PTI) A slab of an under-construction bridge near Titala intersection on the new 150-feet Ring Road here has been demolished after it tilted, officials said on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported in the incident and there was no threat to public safety, they assured.

The incident occurred on Monday morning during the slab-filling process on a 50-metre span of the bridge, said Rajkot Urban Development Authority (RUDA) CEO G V Miyani.

The support structure of the slab failed, causing it to tilt. The executive engineer present at the site advised removal of the entire slab, following which a new slab is being constructed, he said.

The demolished slab weighed approximately 200 tonnes, officials said. PTI KVM PD KRK