Slabs collapse in building in Mumbai's Grant Road area, one dead

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) A 36-year-old man died after multiple floor slabs collapsed in a five-storey building in south Mumbai's Grant Road area on Thursday, civic officials said.

A part of the second floor fell on the first floor, while a part of the first floor fell on the ground floor in the incident which took place at United Chambers building located near Shalimar Hotel on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road at 10.18 am, an official said.

A man identified as Sagar Shivaji Nikam was pulled out of the debris and rushed to nearby JJ Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said.

The relief operation at the site was conducted by personnel from the fire brigade, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, police, the local ward office and the '108' ambulance service, he added.

Earlier, an official had said the building had four storeys. It comprised residential and commercial units and was repaired by state-run MHADA one-and-half years ago.

It primarily appeared in good condition, the civic official said. PTI KK NP BNM