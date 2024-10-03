Slabs collapse in four-storey building in Mumbai; no casualty reported

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) The slabs of two floors of a four-storey building collapsed in Grant Road area of south Mumbai on Thursday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported so far in the incident that occurred in the United Chambers building located near Shalimar Hotel on Maulana Shaukat Ali Road at 10.18 am, they said.

As per the preliminary information, the slabs of the second and fourth floors of the structure collapsed, a civic official said.

Someone called the authorities to inform them about the incident, but details about it are yet to be received, a civic official said.

Search and rescue operation is currently underway, he said.

Multiple agencies, including the fire brigade, police, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), 108 ambulance and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's ward office staff, are engaged in the rescue operation, he said. PTI KK NP