Slain Ex-DGP's son 'strongly suspects' his mother, sister for murder

Bengaluru, Apr 21 (PTI) A case has been booked on wife and daughter of slain former DGP of Karnataka, Om Prakash on the chares of murdering him based on a complaint from his son Kartikesh, police said.

In his complaint, Kartikesh alleged that his mother Pallavi had been threatening to kill his father Om Prakash for the past one week.

"Due to these threats, my father had gone to stay at his sister Sarita Kumari's house," he stated.

"Two days ago, my younger sister Kriti went to Kumari's house and pressured my father Om Prakash, to return home. She brought him back against his will," Kartikesh alleged.

He said on Sunday around 5 pm, when he was at the Karnataka Golf Association in Domlur, his neighbour Jayashree Sridharan called him and informed that his father was found lying downstairs.

"I rushed home (located in HSR Layout) and found police officers and people present on the spot. My father was lying in a pool of blood with injuries on his head and body. A broken bottle and a knife were there next to his body. He was then taken to St John's Hospital," he explained.

Kartikesh said, "My mother Pallavi and my sister Kriti used to fight with my father often. I strongly suspect that they are involved in the murder of my father. I request to initiate legal action in this case." Police have arrested Pallavi and Kriti in this connection.

The 68-year-old retired IPS officer was a native of Champaran, Bihar, and held a Master's degree in Geology.

Prakash was appointed Director General of Police on March 1, 2015. PTI GMS ADB