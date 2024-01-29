Slain MLA's son to contest Arunachal assembly polls

Itanagar, Jan 29 (PTI) Yangsen Matey, son of former Khonsa West MLA Yumsem Matey said he will contest the assembly polls from his father's constituency.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh are due this year.

Yangsen's father represented the Khonsa West seat in Tirap district.

Yangsen, who recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday said he is hopeful that he will get the party ticket to contest the assembly polls.

Twenty-nine-year-old Yangsen said, "I want to unite the people, especially Noctes and Ollos. I want to shed the political differences among the people and bring them together, which was my father's dream also." He appealed to people not to fight against each other due to political and ideological differences.

Yumsem Matey was shot dead by unknown assailants near the Indo-Myanmar border in the Lazu circle of the district on December 16, last year.

On December 21 the state government handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency. PTI COR RG