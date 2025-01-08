Slain sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s brother withdraws plea on Munde from HC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 7 (PTI) A petition filed by murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s brother in the Bombay High Court here, seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government to “cancel” the ministerial post of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, was withdrawn on Tuesday, his lawyer said.

The petitioner, Dhananjay Deshmukh, had claimed Munde had been associated with the head of a criminal syndicate in Beed district who has allegedly played a prominent role in the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

The plea, filed in the HC's Aurangabad bench last month, sought Munde's removal from the cabinet for a fair probe into the murder case.

The plea was withdrawn on Tuesday as the petitioner was not comfortable with the prayers mentioned in it, the lawyer said.

In the plea, Dhananjay Deshmukh had also sought that Walmik Karad, said to be an "aide" of Munde, be named in the FIR related to the murder of the sarpanch, he said.

Karad, wanted in an extortion case linked to the murder of the sarpanch, surrendered before the police in Pune last week.

According to the police, Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and killed on December 9 allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some individuals who had demanded money from a windmill company in Beed district. PTI AW RSY