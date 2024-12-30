Slain sarpanch's brother moves HC for Dhananjay Munde's removal from Maharashtra cabinet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dec 30 (PTI) Murdered sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's brother approached the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking its direction to the Maharashtra government to "cancel" the ministerial post of NCP leader Dhananjay Munde for ensuring fair probe.

The petitioner claimed Munde had been associated with the head of a criminal syndicate in Beed who has allegedly played a prominent role in the murder of the Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

The petitioner requested that the Aurangabad bench of the high court allow his petition.

According to police, Santosh Deshmukh was abducted and killed on December 9 allegedly for opposing an extortion bid by some individuals who had demanded money from a windmill company in Beed district.

Opposition parties and an MLA of BJP accused Dhananjay Munde of having close links with his "aide" Walmik Karad, absconding after he was named in the FIR in the extortion case.

Four persons have been arrested so far in connection with the murder.

"Santosh Deshmukh's brother Dhananjay Deshmukh filed a criminal writ in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking direction to the state government for the cancellation of the ministerial post of MLA Dhananjay Munde," Dhananjay Deshmukh's advocate Shomitkumar Salunke said.

He said the petitioner is seeking directions to the state government to remove Munde from the cabinet to avoid pressure in the investigation.

"The petitioner is seeking appropriate order and direction to the government for the cancellation of the ministerial post of MLA Dhananjay Munde due to his past collaboration and very close association with the head of the criminal syndicate in Beed who allegedly played a prominent role in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh," the advocate said.

The petitioner also requested the court that directions be issued to the government to book Walmik Karad under sections 103 and 137 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for murder and criminal conspiracy, and under the provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) 1999.

Salunke told PTI that they would seek an urgent hearing on Tuesday. PTI AW NSK