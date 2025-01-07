Slain sarpanch's family members meet CM Fadnavis, seek justice

Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) The family members of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, who was tortured to death in Beed district, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here on Tuesday and sought justice in the case.

They also told him that the accused in the case had past criminal records, and demanded action against them.

Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Kej taluka of Beed was allegedly kidnapped and tortured to death on December 9.

His brother Dhananjay and daughter Vaibhavi met CM Fadnavis at his residence here in the evening.

Speaking to reporters later, Dhananjay Deshmukh said, "We told him about the previous FIRs registered against the same persons, who are currently accused in the murder case, and sought justice. We also requested the CM to investigate all the call detail records of the suspects in the case. There have been many FIRs filed against them since May 28 last year." Deshmukh did not elaborate on the details of those FIRs.

When asked whether Fadnavis gave any assurance, he said, "The CM assured us that people involved in this case will face legal action. We will also learn about the investigation's progress in the next two days." Sarpanch Deshmukh was allegedly killed for trying to thwart the bid to extort money from a windmill company.

Dhananjay Munde, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party headed by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is under fire as Munde's close aide Walmik Karad was arrested in an extortion case related to the murder. PTI ND NP