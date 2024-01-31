Slain SDPI leader's family concerned that trial has not yet commenced in the case

Alappuzha (Kerala), Jan 31 (PTI) The family of slain SDPI leader K S Shan have expressed concerns over the delay of more than two years in the commencement of his murder trial.

Fifteen persons associated with the now-banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) have been convicted and sentenced to death for the brutal murder of BJP OBC wing leader Ranjith Sreenivasan, who, according to the police, was killed in retaliation for the slaying of Shan. Yet, the SDPI leader's murder trial has not even begun, his family pointed out.

"Our sole wish is to see the case being tried and the culprits being punished. We do not want anyone to be killed in retaliation," Shan's father told TV channels.

Alleging "discrimination" in Shan's murder case right from the start, he said he believes some people are trying to "scuttle" the trial in the case, but did not ascribe any motives to anyone.

Stating that he would go the distance to ensure justice for his son, Shan's father remarked that it would have been a major achievement for the state and the judicial system if both Shan's and Sreenivasan's cases were tried in the same court and the culprits punished.

His comments came as police gear up to file a second chargesheet in the Sreenivasan case.

According to Prathap G Padickal, the special prosecutor in the BJP leader's murder case, the second chargesheet would name 20-25 accused who allegedly were a part of the entire conspiracy and destroyed evidence as well as protected the main culprits.

Shan's family meanwhile continue to wait for justice, which seems elusive. Breaking into tears, Shan's mother lamented the indifference shown in the case of her son's murder. "No one is bothered that my son has not received justice," she said.

Shan's wife now raises their children as a single mother. "I lost my husband, my kids lost their father and my in-laws lost their son. We too need justice," she said.

Shan, who was the SDPI state secretary, was brutally attacked and killed on the night of December 18, 2021 on his way back home. A car rammed into his bike and as he fell down, the assailants inflicted around 40 injuries on him leading to his death, police had said then.

Shan succumbed to his injuries at a Kochi hospital.

Hours later, in the early hours of December 19, 2021 morning, Sreenivas was hacked to death in front of his family by some assailants who barged into his house.

At the time, police expressed suspicion that the fatal attack on Sreenivas was carried out in retaliation for the killing of Shan. PTI HMP HMP ANE