Slain woman doctor's family criticises Kerala Govt for opposing CBI probe

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 7 (PTI) A day after the Kerala High Court dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the killing of Dr Vandana Das by a patient, her parents on Wednesday came out criticising the government for "vehemently opposing" their plea.

Advertisment

They said only an agency outside the state could bring out the truth behind the brutal killing of their daughter.

Raising doubts about her death, Vandana Das' father Mohandas said the family would file an appeal against the single bench verdict dismissing their plea for a CBI probe.

An emotional Mohandas said he and his wife wanted to know the truth behind the killing of their only daughter.

Advertisment

Dr Vandana Das was stabbed to death by a patient at a taluk hospital in Kollam district in May last year.

"Our case seeking a CBI probe was postponed 20 times. Six judges heard many portions of the plea. All these times, me and my wife went to the court to hear the arguments. The state government vehemently opposed our plea. I don't know why," he said.

He said the family never said anything against the government so far.

Advertisment

The man also said the family demanded a CBI probe out of their belief that the truth won't come out unless an agency outside the state investigates it.

"As an Indian citizen, I have the right to know the truth behind my daughter's murder. I hope that we will get justice," he further said.

He pointed that there were several judgements by the apex court saying that CBI probe can be granted in such cases if parents demand so.

Advertisment

While the plea was considered by the High Court, even some judges asked why the government was opposing the demand vehemently, he added.

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the killing of Dr Vandana Das by a patient at a taluk hospital in Kollam district in May last year, saying there is no reason to doubt the integrity or credibility of the police investigation.

The High Court also dismissed the bail plea of the accused, citing the "heinous" nature of the crime committed by him, and said it could not ignore the prosecution's assertion that the accused would be a threat to society if released.

Pointing to the seriousness of the crime, Justice Bechu Kurian noted that the accused "sat beside her (victim) and continued to stab her, despite the hapless victim falling to the ground." Dr Das was a native of Kaduthuruthy area of Kottayam district and the only child of her parents. She was a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital and was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital as part of her training.

The court also took note that the accused -- G Sandeep -- is known to have had a history of alcohol use disorder and is separated from his wife and children "as he had attempted to kill her in a fit of rage." PTI LGK SS