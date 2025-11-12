'Slander is its fundamental political ideology,' TVK chief Vijay's veiled attack on DMK

Chennai, Nov 12 (PTI) TVK chief Vijay, without directly naming the ruling DMK, on Wednesday alleged that slander was its fundamental political ideology and claimed that it was all set to be thrown out of the seat of power by the people.

Vijay, indirectly referring to the DMK, said these days its sole target was to defame the TVK.

Alleging it was intoxicated with power, the TVK chief said it will soon be thrown out of the seat of power by the people.

Under such circumstances, "that party" has hastily started its familiar political game of slander, he alleged."Do we really need to spell out which party has made slander its fundamental political ideology? For them, since 1969, slander has been their political policy and and graft is their ideological principle. "Having forgotten the principles of Periyar and Anna, and seeing the TVK, which enters the (electoral) arena with secular, social justice principles and stands firm without bending for anyone or anything, what reason do they have to call us unprincipled, other than their own frustration and agitation? Further, he said his party will "expose the characteristics of their tragic, deceitful government in all ways to the people." Also, the TVK will make these "slander kings" realise the value of people's power in the upcoming 2026 assembly election, by standing with the people. PTI VGN VGN KH