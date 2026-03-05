Slap collapses during tuition class in Navi Mumbai home; 10 students, one teacher rescued

Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) Ten students and a teacher were rescued after a slab collapsed at a residential building in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, a civic official said.

The incident took around 5:30pm at Vidya Bhavan Society in Sector 2 in Koparkhairane when a tuition class was underway in one of the ground floor homes, Sachin Kadam, Disaster Management Officer of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), told PTI.

"While the class was underway, the slab of the first floor collapsed. Fire brigade teams from Vashi, Koparkhairane and Airoli rushed to the spot and safely pulled out all 10 students and the lone teacher. Some of them sustained minor injuries and were given first aid. The rescue work at the site is now over," Kadam said.

The building is a four-storey structure, though its exact age is not known, he said.

Authorities are assessing the structure and further details about the cause of the collapse are awaited, Kadam added. PTI COR BNM