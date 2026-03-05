'Slapped by police', 22-year-old man ends life in Indore

Indore, Mar 5 (PTI) A young man allegdly committed suicide here by jumping from the fifth floor of a building on Thursday, with his sister claiming that he had been slapped by a policeman which led him to take the extreme step.

The police, however, denied the slapping incident.

Raj Makwana (22) jumped from the residential building in Tapti Complex in Chandan Nagar area in the early hours on Thursday and died on the spot, a police official said.

On the previous night, he had had a heated argument with the security guard and police had been called to the spot, the official said.

Makwana's elder sister Nikita told reporters that he had stepped out for a walk after feeling uneasy at home late Wednesday night.

"Police arrived on the scene after receiving information from the security guard (following a quarrel) and questioned my brother. My brother apologised to the police, saying 'sorry.' Despite this, a police officer slapped him," she said.

Makwana later told his family members that he was afraid the police would take him away, she added.

Chandan Nagar police station in-charge Tilak Karole told PTI, "A police vehicle visited the scene after receiving information about Makwana creating a ruckus. Police officers counseled him and asked him to remain calm. 45 minutes later, he jumped to his death." Karole dismissed the allegation that a police official slapped him. "The post-mortem report did not disclose any assault on Makwana. We are investigating his death," he said.

The deceased had been undergoing psychiatric treatment and had an old case registered against him under section 324 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added. PTI HWP MAS KRK