Slaughterhouse raided in Thane; illegally manufactured ghee seized

Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) Civic authorities have raided a closed slaughterhouse in Maharashtra's Thane district and busted an illegal manufacturing unit there engaged in production of ghee from animal body parts, an official said on Thursday.

The raid was conducted on Tuesday at the slaughterhouse located on Idgah Road in Bhiwandi town, he said.

Officials found there clandestine production of ghee from animal body parts for supply of the product in the market, Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation's (BNMC) disaster management officer Sakib Karbhe told PTI.

Ten tins of illicitly produced ghee, six large vessels and other items used in the manufacturing process were seized, he said.

The persons present at the slaughterhouse managed to escape before authorities could apprehend them, the official said.

The action was taken after BNMC Commissioner Ajay Vaidya received complaints against various slaughterhouses operating illegally in the town. PTI COR GK