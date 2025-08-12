Slaughterhouses, meat shops to remain shut in Sambhajinagar on Aug 15 and 20: Civic body

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) The civic body of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra on Tuesday announced the closure of slaughterhouses, outlets and shops selling meat within city limits on two days - August 15 and 20 - in view of festivals.

According to an order issued by the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), slaughterhouses and meat shops have been asked to remain closed on August 15 on the occasion of Gokul Ashtami, a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna.

The same order has been issued for August 20, which marks the beginning of 'Paryushan Parva', a key festival of the Jain community characterised by fasting and prayer.

On these two days, there will be a ban on slaughtering any kind of animal and selling meat in the city, said the civic corporation.

The municipal corporation warned of action against those violating the order.

A copy of the order has been sent to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police commissioner and the municipal administration, asking them to deploy teams to enforce the directive.

The order has also been forwarded to all police stations in the city along with associations of butchers and civic ward offices for implementation, an official said. PTI AW RSY