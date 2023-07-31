Slew of key issues discussed in Model UN at Sanawar School

Kasauli (HP), Jul 31 (PTI) From drug menace to refugee rehabiliation, the three-day Sanawar Model United Nations (SNAMUN) conference here saw discussions on a slew of issues by students of 11 schools from across the country.

Organised by Lawrence School, Sanawar, a co-ed boarding school here, in collaboration with the UNHCR and UNODC, the SNAMUN 2023 concluded on Saturday.

Speaking at the closing event, Solan MLA Vinod Sultanpuri said authentic ideas are the need of the hour as the society is going through a doctored and rigid way of life.

“This event has got us thinking about how our society should move forward. Change is made one day at a time and everyone needs to do their bit to bring forth that change. Be fearless and truthful in your thoughts,” Sultanpuri said. Earlier, the state police chief lauded the student-led Model UN when it was underway, saying debating key issues such as the drug menace will instil in students a rigour for critical thinking and a penchant for diplomacy.

“I applaud the school's collaboration with UNHCR and UNODC, addressing pressing issues like refugees and drug crime. Himachal Pradesh Police supports the initiative wholeheartedly,” Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said.

Speaking at the event, Purnima Chauhan, former secretary of the Himachal Pradesh government, said, “Despite the nation's progress towards gender equality, there still exists a significant gap in recognising the economic contributions of women. Many women's efforts remain unacknowledged, confined to the realms of the unpaid economy,” she said.

“Addressing this disparity is essential for India's inclusive growth and progress,” she told the students.

By combining the potential of a young population, embracing sustainable practices, and empowering women, India can pave the way towards a prosperous and equitable future, Chouhan added. PTI ABU RPA