Slight fall in mercury, max temp 36 deg C in Delhi

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The mercury fell by two notches on Tuesday in Delhi as the maximum temperature settled at 36 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the city recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

The relative humidity at 5.30 pm on Tuesday was recorded at 71 per cent, according to data shared by the India Meteorological Department.

In the morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers for Tuesday.

The minimum temperature stood at 28.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while the maximum temperature settled at 36 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. PTI KND CK