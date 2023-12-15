Slight improvement in cold wave conditions in Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir saw some respite in cold wave conditions as the minimum temperature improved across the valley, officials said on Friday.

While the mercury settled several degrees below the freezing point across the valley last night, the minimum temperature marked an improvement compared to the previous night to provide some relief to the residents, officials said.

Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday night which was higher than the previous night's minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The city had experienced the coldest night of the winter on Wednesday night.

Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, while the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, officials said.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Kokernag town minus 1.9 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 4.2 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather on Friday, and generally cloudy weather with a possibility of light snow over isolated places in the higher reaches on Saturday.

It said overall, dry and cold weather is most likely to continue till December 21 over most places in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shallow to moderate fog is also likely to continue at many places in Kashmir.