Slight improvement in crime detection rate in 2024 for Thane police; all murder cases detected

Thane, Jan 10 (PTI) The crime detection rate of Thane police improved from 73 per cent in 2023 to 75 per cent in 2024, including detection of all 85 murder cases registered, Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre said on Friday.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference on crime statistics in the commissionerate, he said 8,930 of the 11,967 cases registered in 2024 were detected.

"All 85 murder cases and 168 attempt to murder cases were solved in 2024. The detection rate for dacoity cases was 90 per cent, while it was 40 per cent for house breaking thefts. We detected 79 per cent of 905 chain snatching cases registered. The figure was 63 per cent for cheating cases," he said.

"In 2024, 179 absconding and 602 wanted accused were arrested, 292 country-made bombs were seized and 300 criminals were externed. We are registered 714 cybercrime cases involving Rs 162 crore. Of the 4,816 adults reported missing, Thane police managed to trace 3,566. Detection rate of missing children (below 18 years) was 99.24 per cent," Dumbre added.

Advertisment

The detection rate in domestic violence and dowry death cases was 100 per cent, while it was 91 per cent for abetment to suicide cases, the police commissioner added.

"Under the 'Aple Thane Surakshit Thane' initiative, 7,877 police officials have been enlisted to strengthen security at 2,250 sensitive locations. Safety audits of 1,207 schools were completed, and 2,984 'police mitras', including 219 women and 180 students, were appointed to assist law enforcement. We also registered 3,919 cases under the NDPS Act for drug consumption and 165 cases for drug possession," he said.

The government has sanctioned Rs. 570.30 crore to install 6,051 CCTV cameras across 1,917 locations and meetings are underway to finalise the implementation process, Dumbre said.

Advertisment

The challenges to policing included Thane's floating population, especially in areas like Bhiwandi and Thane, as well as commuters coming in from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, he said.

A proposal to establish five new police stations is yet to be approved, the commissioner pointed out. PTI COR BNM