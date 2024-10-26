Slight improvement in Delhi's air quality due to favourable winds

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Favourable winds have brought a slight improvement to Delhi's air quality over the last two days, moving it to the "poor" category, compared to the "very poor" levels recorded a few days ago.

Advertisment

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 4 pm on Saturday was 255 against 270 a day earlier, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

Data from 36 of the city's 40 weather-monitoring stations has been shared by the department, revealing that six stations -- Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Wazirpur, Vivek Vihar and Sonia Vihar -- fall in the "very poor" or red-zone category, while the rest are in the "poor" category.

In neighbouring areas like Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, the air quality was better, with the AQI recorded in the "moderate" category.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Noida and Ghazibad recorded "poor" air quality, similar to the national capital.

The air quality is classified under four different stages: Stage I -- "Poor" (AQI 201-300), Stage II -- "Very Poor" (AQI 301-400), Stage III -- "Severe" (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV -- "Severe Plus" (AQI above 450).

Weather experts had said earlier that a shift in the wind direction and an increased wind speed had contributed to an improvement in the air quality. Similar wind conditions are expected over the next couple of days. With no major weather activity predicted for the upcoming week, the conditions are likely to remain stable.

Advertisment

The prominent pollutants in Delhi on Friday were PM10 and O3, according to the CPCB's data.

PM10 is a particulate matter that is 10 micrometre or less in diameter. These tiny solid or liquid particles suspended in the air can be inhaled into the lungs.

The sources of PM10 include dust, pollen, mold, vehicle exhaust and industrial emissions, which can cause respiratory problems because they can penetrate deep into the lungs, potentially leading to issues such as asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory diseases. Long-term exposure can also increase the risk of heart and lung diseases.

Advertisment

Both PM10 and O3 are regulated by air quality standards and are key indicators in measuring air pollution levels.

Meanwhile, Delhi's transport sector was the biggest contributor to its pollution, with emissions from transportation accounting for 14.8 per cent of the city's air pollution on Saturday, according to the Centre's Decision Support System for Air Quality Management.

It also predicted that the transport sector will remain the top contributor to Delhi's pollution over the next two days.

Advertisment

The PM2.5 level was recorded at 110.6 micrograms per cubic metre at 5 pm, according to the CPCB.

PM2.5 refers to fine inhalable particles with a diameter generally measuring 2.5 micrometre and smaller, posing the greatest risk to health.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai held a meeting with the Centre on Saturday. The meeting, attended by Union ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bhupender Yadav, along with environment ministers from neighbouring states, was convened to assess and address the worsening air quality in the region.

Advertisment

At a press conference after the meeting, Rai emphasised the urgent need to tackle air pollution across north India. "The next 15 days are crucial," he said, adding that seasonal winds from the northwest could carry pollutants into Delhi and surrounding areas, worsening the crisis.

"While stubble burning has reduced, the post-Diwali period will be critical," he said.

As Delhi's air quality has improved over the last two days, the daytime temperature was recorded at 33 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to the weather department.

Advertisment

The department has forecast a clear sky on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI NSM RC