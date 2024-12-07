Slight respite from cold conditions in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 7 (PTI) There was some respite from the cold conditions in Kashmir on Saturday as the minimum temperature rose across the valley but continued to settle below the freezing point, officials said.

The night temperature across Kashmir improved last night, even as the weather stations in the valley continued to experience sub-zero nights, they said.

Srinagar city recorded minus 2 degrees Celsius -- up from the previous night's low of minus 4.1 degrees Celsius, they said.

Qazigund -- the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, settled at minus 4.3 degrees Celsius -- up from minus 6.5 degrees Celsius the previous night which is the lowest so far this season.

The famous ski resort Gulmarg registered a low of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara was minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, and Kokernag minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The Met department said there is a possibility of light rain over a few plains and hilly areas of Jammu Division, and light rain or light snow over a few places in the higher reaches on December 8 and 9.

From December 10-14, the weather would remain dry, while from December 15-16, there is a possibility of light rain or light snow over isolated places. PTI SSB RHL