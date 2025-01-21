Slight respite from cold conditions in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jan 21 (PTI) People in parts of Rajasthan experienced a slight respite from cold conditions as the minimum temperature rose marginally.

According to the MeT department, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Kota, Jaipur and Udaipur recorded minimum temperature appreciably above normal and normal range on Tuesday morning.

With 5.2 degrees Celsius, Fatehpur in Sikar was recorded as coldest on Tuesday morning followed by 6 degrees in the state's only hill station Mount Abu.

Lunkaransar in Bikaner recorded 6.6 degrees followed by 7.3 degrees in Churu, 7.4 degrees in Sangaria, 7.7 degrees in Nagaur and 7.8 degrees in Pilani.

Meanwhile, Jaipur recorded