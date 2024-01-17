Slight respite from intense cold in Rajasthan, Alwar coldest at 4.5 deg C

Jaipur, Jan 17 (PTI) There was some respite from intense cold for people in Rajasthan as the minimum temperature rose slightly at some places in the state on Wednesday.

Alwar was the coldest in the state with a minimum temperature of 4.5 degrees Celsius, a MeT department spokesperson said.

In the last 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am, Ganganagar recorded a low of 5.5 degrees, Pilani 5.6 degrees, Sangaria 5.8 degrees and Sirohi 6.2 degrees, according to the Jaipur Meteorological Centre.

Jaipur recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather remained dry in Rajasthan during this period. There was dense fog at some places in the state whereas a cold day was recorded in Ganganagar.

The spokesperson said that due to the influence of easterly winds, there may be dense to very dense fog in the eastern, northern and western parts of the state for the next one or two days.

At the same time, in Shekhawati and surrounding areas, the minimum temperature is likely to go below 4 degrees Celsius in some places in the next two to three days. PTI AG KSS NB