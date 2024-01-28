Slight respite from intense cold in Rajasthan, Alwar coldest at 5.2 deg C

Jaipur, Jan 28 (PTI) There is some respite from cold conditions in Rajasthan where Alwar was recorded the coldest area in the state with a minimum temperature of 5.2 degree Celsius on Sunday.

A MeT department spokesperson said that weather remained dry in the state.

Jaipur recorded a low of 12.5 degrees on Sunday.

Sangaria in Hanumangarh recorded 6.2 degrees Celsius followed by 6.6 degrees Celsius in Sirohi, 7.4 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 7.8 degrees Celsius each in Chittorgarh and Jalore.

Sriganganagar recorded a low of 8 degrees Celsius, Anta 8.1 degrees Celsius, it was 8.2 degrees Celsius in Dabok, 8.3 degrees Celsius in Karauli and 8.4 degrees Celsius in Vanasthali. PTI AG NB NB