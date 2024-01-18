Slight respite from intense cold in Rajasthan, Pilani coldest at 4.9 deg C

Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) There was some respite from cold in parts of Rajasthan compared to the last 48 hours as Pilani recorded a low of 4.9 degrees Celsius, a MeT department spokesperson said.

Advertisment

However, due to the effect of easterly winds, many areas of Rajasthan are in the grip of severe cold where ‘very cold days’ were recorded in Ganganagar, Jaisalmer and Pilani in the last 24 hours.

According to the Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature recorded in Ganganagar on Wednesday was 8.6 degrees Celsius, which is 11.7 degrees Celsius below the average.

On Thursday morning, the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.9 degrees in Pilani, 5.5 degrees in Alwar, 5.8 degrees in Jaipur, 5.7 degrees in Ganganagar, 6.1 degrees Celsius each in Sirohi, Churu and Jaisalmer.

Advertisment

Ganganagar and Hanumangarh are experiencing severe cold due to the maximum temperature falling below 10 degrees Celsius.

The spokesperson said there was ‘dense’ to ‘very dense’ fog at many places in the state during this period. A cold day was recorded in Bikaner and an extremely cold day was recorded in Ganganagar, Jaisalmer and Pilani.

According to this, there is a possibility of dense to very dense fog and extreme cold in some places in the western, northern and eastern parts of the state in the next one or two days. PTI AG NB NB