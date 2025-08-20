Slippery road makes truck fall into pond, local residents rescue driver

Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) A truck skidded off a road, which turned slippery following incessant rains in Bhiwandi taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, and fell into a pond on Wednesday, but quick action by local residents helped save the driver, police said.

The incident took place in Talvali village in the morning, they said.

The driver lost control over the truck, which veered off the road as it had turned slippery, before plunging into the roadside pond. Within minutes, the truck was almost entirely submerged, but quick-thinking villagers rushed to the spot and pulled the driver out to safety, an official said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. PTI COR NP