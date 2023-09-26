Sloganeering during MCD House proceedings

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Several members of the AAP and BJP raised competing slogans during the proceedings of the municipal House here on Tuesday.

The proceeding began after nearly 30 minutes past its scheduled time of 2 pm.

Some of the BJP members started raising anti-AAP slogans, following which a few of the AAP councillors also resorted to anti-BJP sloganeering.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi asked all members to maintain the dignity of the House, and adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

Some of the members had also entered the Well of the House, and held placards bearing slogans such 'Ward Committee ka Gathan Karo' (constitute ward committee).

Many members continued to raise the slogans even during the time when the House was adjourned.

The proceedings later resumed.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is headquartered at the Civic Centre here. PTI KND TIR TIR