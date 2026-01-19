Slogans by Indians in Paris spark online debate on public conduct

Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) A viral video showing a group of Indians chanting slogans like Jai Maharashtra, Jai Shiv Sena and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ki Jai near a street performer in Paris has sparked outrage on social media over public conduct.

Shot in the crowded Montmartre area of the French capital, the viral video shows one man putting his arm around the mime performer (person using silent, physical storytelling through body movements and facial expressions) and shouting slogans, while others join in.

The performer appears visibly uncomfortable and is seen gesturing for them to stop, but his pleas fall on deaf ears and the Indians continue their chants.

This episode has kindled debate around civic sense, public behaviour abroad, and whether such displays of nationalism are appropriate in public spaces.

The video shows a man taking a photo with the mime performer and start chanting loudly. The performer gestures to him to be quiet, but the man keeps chanting with full energy, even as others in the group join in chanting slogans.

The man is also heard shouting slogans hailing Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. An online user said he is Gorakh Kharjul, a Shiv Sena worker from Nashik district, who in 2020 got anticipatory bail in a case of raping a policeman’s wife.

“Indian tourists' stupidity in Paris. They also harassed a street performer who was peacefully performing his art. The artist stopped them from shouting slogans like "Jai Maharashtra, Jai Shivaji" & from making reels with him, all without any respect for his space. Shameful!” posted writer Suraj Kumar Bauddh on X.

“Disgusting, these fellows should be deported and banned for life from entering the country,” an online user said.

Another online user mentioned that the group ignored the performer’s signals, saying, “Bro was exactly doing the opposite to what that street performer was saying”. PTI VT