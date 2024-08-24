Sloth bear rescued from residential area in Gondia city

Gondia, Aug 24 (PTI) The forest department and local authorities tranquillised and rescued a sloth bear that had wandered into a residential area in Maharashtra's Gondia city in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

The bear was spotted in the Ganesh Nagar locality around 5 am by a staffer from the fire brigade, he said.

The animal took shelter in the building of the Zilla Parishad, and people started gathering at the spot, the official said.

Forest officials and the rapid rescue team (RRT) from Navegaonbandh and Sakoli were called in, and the bear was tranquilised and rescued in a three-hour operation, he said.

It was later released safely in the buffer forest area of Nawegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR), the official said.

The bear had wandered into a densely populated area in the heart of the city, where a few years ago, a blackbuck had been spotted. PTI COR ARU