Slovakia ex-president urges Europe to speak up for Tibetans, says their plight similar to Ukrainians

Dharamshala, Mar 10 (PTI) Former Slovakia president Andrej Kiska on Monday urged European countries to speak up for Tibet and remarked on the similarities between its situation and that of Ukraine.

Speaking on the 66th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, he recalled that he sold his company and ventured into the business of helping people by establishing a non-profit charitable organisation to help children with cancer to follow the message of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

Tibet is not just a place on the map, it is a symbol of suffering for human rights, cultural identity and freedom of religion, he said.

Kiska also asked the younger generations to never give up, according to a statement posted on the official website of the Central Tibetan Administration.

He remarked how the plight of Tibet's "occupation" by China was similar to Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territories, urging European countries to speak up for the Tibetan cause.

Juku-Kalle Raid, a member of the Estonian Parliament, said "authoritarian Communist" regimes "cannot kill" the freedom and bravery of people who wanted to be free.

The official commemoration commenced with the hoisting of the Tibetan national flag by Sikyong (Tibetan political leader) Penpa Tsering and singing of the Tibetan national anthem by artistes from the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts.

A minute's silence was also observed to honour the sacrifices of Tibetans at the hands of the Chinese government, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the Kashag (Cabinet) of the Tibetan government-in-exile reiterated its commitment to the middle-path approach of the Dalai Lama to resolve the China-Tibet conflict through non-violence and dialogue.

"A deliberate and dangerous strategy to eliminate the very identity of the Tibetan people as a unique human race under the pretext of 'strengthening the consciousness of Chinese national unity' is clearly evident under the current Chinese leadership," the Kashag said in a statement.

The current Chinese leadership is implementing a policy of extensive Sinicisation, resulting in the gradual annihilation of Tibetan identity and deprivation of their fundamental human rights, it added.

"As envisioned by His Holiness, the Tibetan people remain committed to the path of non-violence and dialogue in finding a lasting and mutually-beneficial solution to resolve the Sino-Tibet conflict through the middle-way approach. It also reaffirms our confidence that the Tibetan people -- the rightful custodians of the Tibetan plateau since its formation -- embody unique religious and cultural traditions that cannot be erased, an indomitable spirit that cannot be broken, and an unparalleled leadership of His Holiness the Dalai Lama that cannot be replaced," the Kashag further said.

Asserting that the unparalleled leadership of the Dalai Lama -- who turns 90 this year -- could never be replaced, the Kashag said 2025 would be celebrated as the "Year of Compassion", with focus on learning, practising and promoting his four commitments.

Besides the mission of promoting human values, global religious harmony and preservation of the Tibetan religion and culture, the Dalai Lama has stressed on the revival of ancient Indian wisdom as the fourth mission. These commitments transcend the national boundaries and ethnic interests to create a compassionate society and peaceful world, the Kashag said.

It further said that "nurtured by the far-sighted vision and unwavering compassion of the Dalai Lama, we have not harboured hatred or animosity toward the Chinese Communist government that has occupied our homeland and caused the untimely death of more than 1.2 million Tibetans and destruction of over 6,000 monasteries".

Dwelling on the Dalai Lama's fourth mission, the Kashag said he believed that Tibetans who safeguarded and practised this knowledge for generations could contribute to the revival as an act of gratitude towards India.

The Tibetan language has preserved extensive collections of ancient Indian knowledge, both in quantity and quality that is unmatched in any other language, and about 5,000 Indian classical texts, including on grammar, Tibetan medicine, arts, Buddhist logic, and Buddhist philosophy, according to the statement.

Five minor sciences -- poetry, performing arts, lexicography, composition, and mathematics and astrology -- have been translated into Tibetan due to dedicated efforts by Indian and Tibetan scholars and translators over centuries, the Kashag highlighted in its statement.

The Dalai Lama has initiated 38 dialogues with modern scientists on these categories that has significantly influenced scientific discussions on psychology, human values, neuroscience, and other fields and greatly influenced scientific discussions and enhanced the revival of the ancient Indian wisdom, it said.

The Dalai Lama's efforts have impacted analytical thinking based on logic and his SEE (Social, Emotional and Ethical) learning was introduced and implemented in more than 170 countries, including 1,00,000 schools across India, it added.

The Kashag Tibetans from all three provinces unitedly rose up against the "illegal occupation of Tibet and China's brutal inhumane policies and practices in Tibet" on this date 66 years ago.

"Under the violent suppression of Chinese forces, over a million Tibetans lost their precious lives and compelled the legitimate Tibetan government led by His Holiness the Great 14th Dalai Lama, followed by approximately 80,000 Tibetans into exile. This marks the darkest and most critical period in the history of Tibet," it said.