Slovenia bats for UNSC reforms, permanent seat for India

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Slovenia Deputy Prime Minister Tanja Fajon on Monday here expressed strong support for reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and India’s candidacy for a permanent seat.

Following her meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Fajon, who is also the country's foreign minister, underscored the need for a Security Council that reflects the current geopolitical realities.

“We definitely support (a UNSC reform),” Fajon told PTI Videos. “We need to have a better reflection of the current geopolitical stand, be it in the Security Council among non-permanent members, but also in the permanent members.” “If there will be a direction to increase the number of members, I don’t see the reason why India wouldn’t be at the table,” she added.

The UNSC has five permanent members -- US, China, Russia, UK, and France. India has been a Council's non-permanent member several times in the past.

Fajon’s visit to India comes as Slovenia prepares to assume a non-permanent seat in the UNSC.

During her discussions with Jaishankar, the two leaders spoke about the Russia-Ukraine war and instability in the Middle East. “We need strong allies to protect peace and stability around the world,” Fajon said.

“We will hold political consultations in May in Delhi to see whether we can explore further what the options are,” she added, hinting at the defence production in Slovenia by Indian firms.

Fajon's visit also comes amid much fretting over US President Donald Trump's tariff policies, which she warned could destabilise the world economy. "Trade wars are not beneficial to any society."