Slum dwellers in Mumbai protest installation of mobile towers, briefly stop local train

Mumbai, Sep 26 (PTI) A Mumbai CSMT-bound local train on Harbour Line was halted briefly by a large group of people who were staging a protest near Wadala Railway Station opposing installation of mobile towers in their area on Friday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the afternoon when hundreds of residents from nearby slums in the Antop Hill area gathered close to the station, an official said.

They were protesting installation of mobile towers on the rooftops of their slums, calling them illegal and fearing radiation, he said.

Demanding immediate halt to the exercise, slum dwellers came on the railway tracks and stopped a Mumbai CSMT-bound train, delaying it for a few minutes, the official said.

Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel along with Railway officials rushed to the spot and removed the protesters from the location after which train services resumed, he said. PTI KK DC RSY