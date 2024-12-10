SM Krishna's contributions to development of Karnataka, EAM will be vividly remembered: Jaishankar

Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of former External Affairs Minister S M Krishna and said his contributions to the development of Karnataka and as EAM will be vividly remembered.

In a post on 'X', he said, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of former EAM S M Krishna." Posting a photo of him with SM Krishna, Jaishankar fondly recalled his many interactions with him during his term as EAM.

"His contributions to the development of Karnataka and as EAM will be vividly remembered. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti," he said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna died at his residence early Tuesday morning.

The 92-year-old veteran politician was ailing for quite some time, a family source said. PTI AMP ROH