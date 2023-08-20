Smack worth Rs 1.20 crore seized near Nepal border in Uttarakhand, one held

Champawat, Aug 20 (PTI) Police have seized 605 grams of smack worth Rs 1.20 crore from a man near the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand's Champawat district.

Champawat Superintendent of Police Devendra Pincha termed it as the biggest seizure of smack in Uttarakhand this year.

The SP said a team of the 'Special Operation Group' (SOG) and police intercepted a motorcycle rider in Gadhigoth, an Indian village adjacent to the Nepal border, late Saturday night.

During checking, 605 grams of smack were seized from his possession. The accused, Jageshwar Dayal (35), a resident of Parshurampur in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, was arrested, police said.

The seized smack is valued at Rs 1.20 crore in the international market, they said.

SP Pincha said a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Dayal at the Banbasa police station.

The accused was produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate on Sunday who remanded him to judicial custody.

The SP said Man Singh, the brother of the accused, was also arrested last year by the Hardoi police in Uttar Pradesh on charges of smuggling smack. PTI DPT CK