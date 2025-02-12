Small and medium pharma companies get extension to implement revised good manufacturing practices

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) The Union Health Ministry has conditionally extended the deadline for implementing the revised Schedule M, a set of good manufacturing practices for small and medium pharmaceutical companies, till December 31.

For manufacturers who submit their plan for the upgrade, the timeline of implementation would be extended till the end of the year, the ministry said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

On December 28, 2023, the Government of India notified the revised Schedule M requirements. "Good manufacturing practices" was upgraded to "good manufacturing practices and requirements of plan and equipment for pharmaceutical products", the statement said.

Manufacturers were divided into two categories; large manufacturers with turnover of more than Rs 250 crore and small and medium under Rs 250 crore, the ministry said in a statement.

A timeline of six months was given to large manufacturers for compliance. Small and medium manufacturers were given 12 months for compliance.

Revised Schedule M requirements have been implemented for large manufacturers with effect from June 28, 2024.

Small and medium manufacturers had asked for an extension of the timeline to enable improvements in infrastructure, training of personnel and arranging financial resources, the statement said.

The ministry has now given such manufacturers three months from February 11, 2025, to submit their plan for the Schedule M upgrade in Form A to the Central License Approving Authority.

For such manufacturers who submit these details, the timeline of implementation would be extended till December 31, 2025, the statement said.

The Health Ministry said the revised Schedule M requirements are a positive step towards ensuring the quality and safety of pharmaceutical products being manufactured in India.

The new regulations would enable pharma companies to not only strengthen their domestic position but also become more competitive globally, the statement added. PTI PLB SKY SKY