Small Animal House, Amebic Research Centre at MG University set for inauguration

Kottayam (Kerala), Sep 22 (PTI) Mahatma Gandhi University’s Inter University Centre for Biomedical Research and Super Speciality Hospital (IUCBR & SSH) at Thalappadi is set to open a new Small Animal House and an Amebic Research and Diagnostic Centre, the latter coming as Kerala battles amoebic encephalitis, a rare but often fatal brain infection caused by free-living amoeba.

The facilities are being set up as part of the Inter University Centre for Biomedical Research and Super Speciality Hospital (IUCBR & SSH).

The Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice, R Bindu, will officially open the Small Animal House (a facility to house small animals for research) during a ceremony at Thalappady on 26th of this month, Vice-Chancellor Dr C T Aravindakumar told reporters.

After the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute in Thiruvananthapuram, the facility is the second-largest small animal house in Kerala and can accommodate up to 2,000 mice and 2,000 rats.

"Modern cages, animal behavioural research equipment, and comprehensive biomedical research facilities have been provided here," he said.

The Amebic Research and Diagnostic Centre, also part of IUCBR & SSH, will be inaugurated by the Minister for Cooperation, Ports and Devaswom, V N Vasavan, the VC said.

The initiative comes in response to reports of amebic encephalitis in parts of Kerala.

"Currently, testing for amebic encephalitis is available only at the Public Health Laboratory in Thiruvananthapuram," Aravindakumar said, highlighting the need for more diagnostic centres across the state.

The testing facility will primarily identify pathogens responsible for amebic encephalitis, including Naegleria fowleri, Acanthamoeba spp, and Balamuthia mandrillaris.

The project is being led under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Aravindakumar, IUCBR Director Dr Radhakrishnan E K, and scientists Dr Gautam Chandra and Dr Rajesh A Shenoy, with researchers Nishad Keettedath, Anand Krishnan, Sakeena Asmi, Neethu P, and Aswathy S.

The VC said the ability to detect pathogenic amoeba even in household water will help ensure water safety and reduce health risks, linking laboratory testing directly to public health.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, IUCBR & SSH successfully tested 4,00,000 samples, demonstrating its social commitment.

The centre is also developing a testing kit to detect amoebae in local water bodies, which officials said will help identify potential outbreaks early and enable rapid preventive action.

Health authorities in Kerala have sounded the alarm over a surge in cases of the rare but deadly 'brain-eating amoeba,' which has infected more than 70 people and claimed around 20 lives this year.

"These initiatives are expected to mark a major milestone in the development of health research infrastructure in Kerala," the VC added.

Prominent figures, including MLA Chandy Oommen, will attend the inauguration. Syndicate members Dr Seno Jose, Dr Jayachandran K, and Centre Director Radhakrishnan E K were present at the press conference.