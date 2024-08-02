Small bridge on state highway collapses in Gondia

Gondia, Aug 2 (PTI) A small bridge built on a state highway in Arjuni Morgaon taluka of Gondia district in Maharashtra has caved in, following which traffic on the route has been diverted, officials said.

The bridge on the Navegaon-Kohalgaon-Keshori Road caved in late Thursday night, in which nobody was injured, they said.

A passerby informed the authorities about it, following which a team of officials visited the spot and the traffic was diverted via Khairi-Sukdi village, an official said.

The exact cause behind the incident was not known yet. The bridge was around five decades old and it had become weak as it was constructed as per the old method, he said.

The region witnessed heavy rains in the last fortnight.

"There is a small nullah on the side of this bridge. It caved in probably as a result of heavy rains and movement of vehicles might have weakened it further," Sub Divisional Officer Varunkumar Shahare said.

The Public Works Department's Deputy Engineer Rajendra Darwade said, "The bridge was constructed as per the old method and a proposal for a new bridge has already been sanctioned." PTI COR NP