Small fire at residential building in Kolkata's Behala

Kolkata, May 4 (PTI) A small fire broke out on the top floor of a residential apartment on the James Long Sarani in south Kolkata's Behala area on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire, which was noticed around 3.15 PM.

The police evacuated the entire building, police said.

"The fire seems to be because of a short circuit. No one is injured in the blaze," the official said.

A team of the disaster management group was also present there.

The fire is now under control. PTI SCH NN