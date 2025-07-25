Small portion of ceiling collapses in GAD office in Mantralaya; no one hurt

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) A small portion of the ceiling collapsed in the 7th floor office of Maharashtra government's General Administration Department (GAD) in the Mantralaya complex here on Friday, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.

The incident took place in the afternoon when a meeting was underway at the GAD office located in the state secretariat's Annex building, he added.

"A small portion of the ceiling fell. No one was hurt in the incident," the official said. PTI KK BNM