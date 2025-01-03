Small rise in temperatures in Rajasthan, Vanasthali coldest at 5.8 deg C

Jaipur, Jan 3 (PTI) Temperatures rose slightly on Friday morning in Rajasthan even though cold conditions prevailed in parts of the state, according to the weather office.

Advertisment

According to the Met department, dense to very dense fog was observed at some places in the state.

Vanasthali with 5.8 degrees Celsius was the coldest place in the Rajasthan while the state's only station Mount Abu recorded 6 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, Sikar had the lowest temperature with 3.6 degrees Celsius.

In the plains, Sriganganagar recorded 6.1 degrees followed by 6.2 degrees in Alwar, 6.3 in Nagaur, 6.4 degrees in Pilani, 6.5 degrees each in Chittorgarh and Anta Baran.

Advertisment

Most of the major cities across the state recorded minimum temperatures below 8 degrees Celsius. State capital Jaipur recorded 8.8 degrees Celsius on Friday morning, slighly more than Thursday's 7.7 degrees. PTI AG SKY SKY