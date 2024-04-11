Small scale industries in Thane want political parties to ensure ease of doing business

Thane, Apr 11 (PTI) The Thane Small Scale Industries Association (TSSIA) has urged political parties to ensure the implementation of ease-of-doing-business measures for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

In a release here, the association's president Sujata Soparkar said political parties, in their manifestos for the upcoming elections, should address the need for policies supporting the growth and development of small and medium enterprises.

MSMEs are facing challenges while using the GeM portal due to high registration fees and transaction charges which should be waived, the release said.

It also called for effective implementation of existing schemes and reduction in fees for the Credit Guarantee Trust Fund for MSEs (CGTMSE).

The association also demanded that a single KYC registration be made applicable for all transactions, and bank guarantees should automatically expire after the agreed period to prevent undue financial burden on MSMEs.

The GST system should be simplified with uniform rates and reduced paperwork and an amnesty scheme for previous dues should be introduced, the association said.

Uniform electricity tariffs should be implemented across the states, it said.

The association's other demands included representation for MSMES on the Electricity Regulatory Commission, online issuance of industry permits, timely commencement of Pimplas railway station project and improved public transport connectivity in the Bhiwandi area. PTI COR MVG KRK