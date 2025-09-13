Small things sometimes blow up if not resolved on time, says Adityanath citing Nepal

Lucknow, Sep 13 (PTI) In his first reference to Nepal after the recent violent unrest in the Himalayan nation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday emphasised that small things, if neglected, can turn into bigger problems, as was visible in the neighbouring country, saying issues must be addressed proactively with sensitivity.

Addressing an event here, Adityanath said public representatives also face people’s anger and they need to patiently hear their grievances and address them rationally.

Speaking at the foundation day programme of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Adityanath also stressed that doctors should show sensitivity while dealing with the patients and their families.

Noting that doctors sometimes face hostility from the patients and their kin, Adityanath said, “We (as politicians) also face similar situations… And it is our duty to understand the problems and come out with appropriate solutions.” Hospitals need to cater to multiple issues that patients face, such as provisions for ambulances and availability of blood, which may look small but can become major problems if not resolved on time.

“Small things sometimes tend to become bigger problems for us. You must have seen what happened in Nepal. People ignored it - social media... What was the result? How development and progress were stalled? How the lives of people were played with? To ensure that such incidents don’t recur anywhere, every person must remain alert in their respective fields,” Adityanath said.

According to the latest data released by Nepal Police, at least 51 people, including an Indian national, died in the student-led ‘Gen Z’ protests that culminated in the fall of the K P Sharma Oli government on Tuesday.

The agitation, which began on Monday against a government ban on social media, quickly escalated into a larger campaign, reflecting public anger over corruption and the perceived apathy of the political class.

The ban on social media was lifted on Monday night, but violence continued with protesters torching Parliament, the president’s office, the prime minister’s residence, government buildings, party offices and homes of senior leaders.

On Friday night, former chief justice Sushila Karki was sworn in as Nepal’s first woman prime minister to head an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty. PTI NAV ARI