Smart Cities Mission led to 22% rise in school enrolment, improved crime tracking: IIM-B studies

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Steps taken under the Smart Cities Mission have led to a 22 per cent increase in school enrolment in 19 cities and improved real-time tracking of criminal activities, according to two studies by the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore.

According to one of the studies, 59,802 CCTV cameras and emergency call boxes have been installed under the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) which has significantly improved the real-time monitoring system, contributing to a safer urban environment for women in smart cities.

In a statement, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said that according to the national level study, 71 cities have developed 9,433 smart classrooms in 2,398 government schools.

"The introduction of smart classrooms by SCM has led to a 22 per cent increase in overall enrolment as per the data reported by 19 cities between 2015-16 to 2023-24," stated the study on the impact on quality of education through smart classrooms set up by the SCM.

It also states that 41 cities have developed digital libraries with a total of seating capacity of 7,809.

The study highlights the significant impact of digital libraries in cities like Raipur and Tumakuru, the ministry said in the statement. It provided essential educational resources and supported students' preparations of competitive exams.

"Introduction of smart solutions at government schools and public libraries (in the form of smart classrooms and digital libraries) have facilitated inclusive access to smart education for economically weaker sections," the study stated.

The second study conducted by IIM Bangalore on the impact of real-time tracking of incidences of criminal activities in smart cities shows that smart surveillance systems have reduced instances of harassment, assault, and other crimes in areas with robust safety measures.

The HUA ministry's statement stated that according to this study, Nagpur has reported a 14 per cent decline in overall crime rates post-implementation of surveillance measures.

Across 93 smart cities, 59,802 CCTV cameras and emergency call boxes have been installed, and the real-time monitoring system through Integrated Command and Control Centers (ICCCs) has contributed to a safer urban environment for women, the ministry said.

The integration of surveillance systems with police operations has enhanced evidence-based policing nationwide, it stated.